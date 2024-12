Deadly Morning: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv

A Russian missile strike targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, during morning rush hour, resulting in at least one casualty and damaging numerous buildings, city officials reported.

Loud explosions reverberated through the city center as fires erupted in multiple locations. Kyiv's military administration head, Serhiy Popko, noted significant damage, including a collapsed office block roof and a heavily damaged vehicle on the street below.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed the death, and 11 others were reported injured, with five hospitalized. Russian forces launched eight missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted five Iskander missiles. Russia claimed the strikes hit strategic intelligence and missile sites in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)