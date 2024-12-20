Congo's Military Shuffle: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a strategic move, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has announced a major reshuffle of top military officials, state media reported. Among those replaced was Gen. Christian Tshiwewe, the armed forces chief, who served since the last major shake-up in late 2022. Lt. Gen. Jules Banza Mwilambwe has been appointed to this critical role.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military has been engaged in a protracted battle against over 100 armed groups in its mineral-rich eastern region. The region, plagued by conflict for years, has witnessed the displacement of more than 7 million people, with hundreds killed in the past year alone. The situation has deteriorated, with rebels like the M-23 group gaining new territories and being accused of receiving support from neighboring Rwanda.

The reshuffle comes at a time when peace talks between Congo and Rwanda have been postponed. While Congo accused the Rwandan delegation of not participating, Rwanda claimed the meeting was postponed. This political stalemate adds to the complexities of achieving peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)