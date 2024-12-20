Ukraine's Tactical Withdrawal: A Strategic Maneuver in Donetsk
In a strategic move, Ukrainian forces have pulled back from Uspenivka and Trudove in Donetsk to prevent encirclement by Russian troops. With the conflict in its 33rd month, intense battles rage on, as Ukraine focuses on defensive efforts and continues operations in the Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:23 IST
Ukrainian forces have tactically withdrawn from the eastern Donetsk villages of Uspenivka and Trudove to evade encirclement by advancing Russian troops, military officials announced on Friday.
This decision by the Commander-in-Chief comes as Ukraine enters its 33rd month of conflict, with its forces engaged in fierce defensive battles along a stretched front line.
Despite the retreat, Ukrainian military units remain active, continuing operations in Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske, where they have reportedly encountered 18 skirmishes with Russian forces in the past 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Donetsk
- Russia
- war
- conflict
- withdrawal
- defense
- troops
- battles
- encirclement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's president replaces his defense chief, who said troops exercising martial law were acting on his orders, reports AP.
Ukraine's Defense Holds Firm Against Russian Drone Barrage
Lai Ching-te Calls for United Defense of Freedom and Democracy in Indo-Pacific
Russia's Strategic Monitoring: Assessing Syria's Conflict
Hama at the Heart of Syrian Conflict: Rebels Challenge Assad's Hold