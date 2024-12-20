Left Menu

Ukraine's Tactical Withdrawal: A Strategic Maneuver in Donetsk

In a strategic move, Ukrainian forces have pulled back from Uspenivka and Trudove in Donetsk to prevent encirclement by Russian troops. With the conflict in its 33rd month, intense battles rage on, as Ukraine focuses on defensive efforts and continues operations in the Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian forces have tactically withdrawn from the eastern Donetsk villages of Uspenivka and Trudove to evade encirclement by advancing Russian troops, military officials announced on Friday.

This decision by the Commander-in-Chief comes as Ukraine enters its 33rd month of conflict, with its forces engaged in fierce defensive battles along a stretched front line.

Despite the retreat, Ukrainian military units remain active, continuing operations in Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske, where they have reportedly encountered 18 skirmishes with Russian forces in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

