Ukrainian forces have tactically withdrawn from the eastern Donetsk villages of Uspenivka and Trudove to evade encirclement by advancing Russian troops, military officials announced on Friday.

This decision by the Commander-in-Chief comes as Ukraine enters its 33rd month of conflict, with its forces engaged in fierce defensive battles along a stretched front line.

Despite the retreat, Ukrainian military units remain active, continuing operations in Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske, where they have reportedly encountered 18 skirmishes with Russian forces in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)