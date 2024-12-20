Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Journey Ends in Disaster off Rhodes

In a tragic incident, a speedboat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Rhodes on Friday morning, resulting in eight confirmed deaths according to Greek authorities.

The coast guard reported that the speedboat executed dangerous maneuvers to evade a patrol vessel, leading to multiple migrants being thrown into the sea. Rescuers successfully retrieved eighteen migrants from the waters.

Efforts continue near Afantou Beach, involving three coast guard vessels and a helicopter, as authorities attempt to account for any additional missing passengers. This incident marks the second deadly occurrence involving migrants in Greece within a week, amid concerns of rising numbers due to conflicts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)