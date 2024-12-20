Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Journey Ends in Disaster off Rhodes

A speedboat carrying migrants capsized near Rhodes, Greece, leaving eight dead. The vessel tried to evade a patrol through dangerous maneuvers, causing many to fall into the sea. Eighteen migrants were rescued, and authorities continue to search for missing individuals on a busy smuggling route.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a tragic incident, a speedboat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Rhodes on Friday morning, resulting in eight confirmed deaths according to Greek authorities.

The coast guard reported that the speedboat executed dangerous maneuvers to evade a patrol vessel, leading to multiple migrants being thrown into the sea. Rescuers successfully retrieved eighteen migrants from the waters.

Efforts continue near Afantou Beach, involving three coast guard vessels and a helicopter, as authorities attempt to account for any additional missing passengers. This incident marks the second deadly occurrence involving migrants in Greece within a week, amid concerns of rising numbers due to conflicts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

