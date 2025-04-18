Court Blocks Trump Administration's Move on Venezuelan Migrants

A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to the Trump administration by rejecting its attempt to remove temporary legal protections for approximately 350,000 Venezuelan migrants. This decision effectively prevents their imminent deportation, maintaining their current status in the United States.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, opted not to pause a ruling made earlier this year by a lower court. The March 31 decision halted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's move to revoke the temporary protected status previously extended to these migrants.

This ruling underscores ongoing judicial challenges faced by the Trump administration in its efforts to alter immigration policies, particularly those concerning migrant groups with precarious legal standings.

