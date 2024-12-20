Tensions Rise After Mosque Arson in West Bank

A mosque in the occupied West Bank was reportedly set ablaze by Israeli settlers, igniting further tensions in the conflict-laden region. Palestinian residents identified the mosque in the village of Marda as the target, where phrases such as 'Revenge' and 'Death to Arabs' were discovered spray-painted in Hebrew on the walls.

Local authorities managed to extinguish the flames before significant damage occurred. According to Nasfat al-Khufash, head of the Marda village council, the attack appears to be part of a systematic pattern of violence by settler groups. Meanwhile, the Israeli police and Shin Bet security services emphasized their commitment to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry has condemned the attack and called upon the United Nations Security Council to intervene and protect Palestinian communities. The situation has been further aggravated since recent clashes erupted following an attack by Hamas militants on Israel, fueling a broader conflict across several fronts.

