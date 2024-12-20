Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Mosque Arson in West Bank

Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to a mosque in the West Bank village of Marda, with slogans like 'Revenge' and 'Death to Arabs' spray-painted in Hebrew. The incident is part of ongoing violence, exacerbating tensions between Israeli settlers and Palestinians amidst broader regional conflicts.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:36 IST
Tensions Rise After Mosque Arson in West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mosque in the occupied West Bank was reportedly set ablaze by Israeli settlers, igniting further tensions in the conflict-laden region. Palestinian residents identified the mosque in the village of Marda as the target, where phrases such as 'Revenge' and 'Death to Arabs' were discovered spray-painted in Hebrew on the walls.

Local authorities managed to extinguish the flames before significant damage occurred. According to Nasfat al-Khufash, head of the Marda village council, the attack appears to be part of a systematic pattern of violence by settler groups. Meanwhile, the Israeli police and Shin Bet security services emphasized their commitment to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry has condemned the attack and called upon the United Nations Security Council to intervene and protect Palestinian communities. The situation has been further aggravated since recent clashes erupted following an attack by Hamas militants on Israel, fueling a broader conflict across several fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

