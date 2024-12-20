Left Menu

Golden Seizure: The Unclaimed SUV Mystery in Bhopal

Authorities in Bhopal seized 52 kg of gold bars and over Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV, following a tip-off. The total value of the seizure is Rs 52 crore. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover ownership, with connections to real estate under scrutiny.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:37 IST
Golden Seizure: The Unclaimed SUV Mystery in Bhopal
The Income Tax department, along with local police, has seized 52 kg of gold bars and over Rs 11 crore in cash from a forsaken SUV in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. An official disclosed this on Friday in the wake of continual crackdowns by the department in the city.

Authorities acted on a Thursday night tip-off about an abandoned vehicle packed with bags on Kushalpura Road, prompting a police team to the site. Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI that the vehicle, an Innova Crysta, appeared unclaimed for a significant period, leading to the discovery of the valuable contents.

The SUV, registered under MP-07 and linked to one Chandan Singh Gaur from Gwalior, met its fate as the I-T department further investigates. Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) Satish K Goyal stated the confiscation tally at Rs 52 crore, with inquiries ongoing to determine ownership, amidst suspicions tied to real estate dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

