Temple Land Tussle: Ganga Maharani Dispute Awaits Probe Verdict
A probe investigates the alleged illegal occupation of the Ganga Maharani temple's land. Claims and counterclaims have emerged, with Rakesh Singh asserting rightful ownership supported by historical documents. Authorities, led by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, seek records to resolve the dispute.
A contentious land dispute involving the Ganga Maharani temple has prompted authorities to launch a probe into alleged illegal occupation, officials announced on Friday.
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has given occupants Wahid Ali and family a week to vacate the premises. However, Ali has sought an eight-month extension.
The probe's findings, anticipated soon, will clarify the temple's ownership, with key documents from the municipal corporation playing a significant role in the resolution.
