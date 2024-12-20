Temple Land Tussle: Ganga Maharani Dispute Awaits Probe Verdict

A contentious land dispute involving the Ganga Maharani temple has prompted authorities to launch a probe into alleged illegal occupation, officials announced on Friday.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has given occupants Wahid Ali and family a week to vacate the premises. However, Ali has sought an eight-month extension.

The probe's findings, anticipated soon, will clarify the temple's ownership, with key documents from the municipal corporation playing a significant role in the resolution.

