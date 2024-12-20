Left Menu

Indonesia Raids Financial Services Authority: Corruption Probe Intensifies

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has raided the Financial Services Authority's office amid an investigation of alleged misuse of CSR funds by financial regulators. The Financial Services Authority commits to good governance, ensuring no disruption in services. Bank Indonesia pledges cooperation, maintaining adherence to transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:58 IST
Indonesia Raids Financial Services Authority: Corruption Probe Intensifies
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft agency executed a raid on the office of the Financial Services Authority as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds by financial regulators, the agency announced on Friday.

This action followed a similar operation at the central bank headquarters earlier in the week. During the raid on Thursday, investigators confiscated electronic evidence and documents, as stated by Tessa Mahardika, spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency.

The Financial Services Authority emphasized its commitment to supporting the probe and adhering to principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability. Despite the investigation, they assured that financial services to customers remain unaffected. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo confirmed that the bank would cooperate fully, noting that CSR funds are handled with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024