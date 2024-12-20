Indonesia Raids Financial Services Authority: Corruption Probe Intensifies

Indonesia's anti-graft agency executed a raid on the office of the Financial Services Authority as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds by financial regulators, the agency announced on Friday.

This action followed a similar operation at the central bank headquarters earlier in the week. During the raid on Thursday, investigators confiscated electronic evidence and documents, as stated by Tessa Mahardika, spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency.

The Financial Services Authority emphasized its commitment to supporting the probe and adhering to principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability. Despite the investigation, they assured that financial services to customers remain unaffected. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo confirmed that the bank would cooperate fully, noting that CSR funds are handled with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)