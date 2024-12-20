Left Menu

Supreme Court Concerned Over Senthil Balaji's Ministerial Appointment Post-Bail

The Supreme Court criticized the appointment of DMK leader Senthil Balaji as a minister after his bail in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-job scandal. The court raised concerns about the influence Balaji wields and the potential delay in trial proceedings since his release from jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:59 IST
Supreme Court Concerned Over Senthil Balaji's Ministerial Appointment Post-Bail
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the decision to appoint DMK leader V Senthil Balaji as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government shortly after his release on bail in connection to a cash-for-job scam. The court described the appointment as 'terribly wrong' due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, has demanded a detailed response from the state regarding the pending cases against Balaji. They pointed out that a significant number of witnesses in these cases were public officials and emphasized the need for scrutiny.

According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Balaji wielded significant power even while in jail. However, his release and subsequent ministerial appointment have led to concerns about the trial's progression, prompting calls for further examination into the influence he holds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

