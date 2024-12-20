Political Turmoil and Martial Law: South Korea's Crisis Unfolds
South Korea faces political upheaval as former President Yoon Suk Yeol is investigated for declaring martial law, leading to his impeachment. Tensions escalate as authorities attempt to question Yoon, who has resisted cooperation. The crisis disrupts state affairs and raises concerns of a potential power grab.
South Korea is engulfed in a political crisis following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces allegations of orchestrating a rebellion and abuse of power after declaring martial law on December 3rd.
The Corruption Investigation Office, alongside police and military bodies, is adamant about interrogating Yoon, who has repeatedly resisted such attempts despite being suspended by the National Assembly on December 14th.
While Yoon focuses on defense at the Constitutional Court, his actions have sent shockwaves through financial markets and caused national political turmoil, straining international relations and paralyzing governmental functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
