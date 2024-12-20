Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Martial Law: South Korea's Crisis Unfolds

South Korea faces political upheaval as former President Yoon Suk Yeol is investigated for declaring martial law, leading to his impeachment. Tensions escalate as authorities attempt to question Yoon, who has resisted cooperation. The crisis disrupts state affairs and raises concerns of a potential power grab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST
Political Turmoil and Martial Law: South Korea's Crisis Unfolds
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is engulfed in a political crisis following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces allegations of orchestrating a rebellion and abuse of power after declaring martial law on December 3rd.

The Corruption Investigation Office, alongside police and military bodies, is adamant about interrogating Yoon, who has repeatedly resisted such attempts despite being suspended by the National Assembly on December 14th.

While Yoon focuses on defense at the Constitutional Court, his actions have sent shockwaves through financial markets and caused national political turmoil, straining international relations and paralyzing governmental functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024