Crisis in Darfur: A Siege on Humanity

The U.N. has reported over 700 deaths in al-Fashir, North Darfur, since May. The siege by the Rapid Support Forces is creating a humanitarian disaster. Both RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces deny targeting civilians, but ongoing conflict has displaced millions and hampered U.N. aid efforts.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Switzerland

A devastating siege has gripped al-Fashir in Sudan's North Darfur state, claiming more than 700 lives since May, according to the U.N. human rights chief. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to end the blockade of the city, as relentless fighting wreaks havoc on civilian lives.

The U.N. rights office reported it had documented 782 civilian deaths and over 1,143 injuries since May, based on interviews with those who escaped the conflict zone. Regular shelling by the RSF of densely populated areas and airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces have amplified the casualties, raising fears of potential war crimes.

The prolonged conflict between Sudan's army and RSF, which has raged for over 18 months, has thrust the region into a humanitarian crisis. More than 12 million people have been displaced, challenging U.N. agencies' abilities to deliver aid. Concern looms over possible ethnic retaliation by the RSF, echoing last year's violence in West Darfur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

