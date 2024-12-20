Deadly Clash in Tabasco: Mexico's Prison Under Siege

A chaotic prison riot took place in southern Mexico's Villahermosa, leaving seven inmates dead after a violent confrontation between prisoners and police forces. Inmates resisted their transfer by wielding guns and knives, resulting in injuries to four police officers and six inmates, according to local authorities.

The incident began when state police attempted to transfer two dangerous prisoners to a federal facility, prompting a standoff with gunfire exchanged inside the prison. Victor Hugo Chavez, state police chief, reported that officers faced armed resistance and used necessary force to regain control.

Following the tumultuous events, authorities uncovered a cache of weapons, including an assault rifle and homemade shivs, raising concerns about lax security and prison corruption in Mexico. The discovery has fueled public demand for answers as distraught relatives gathered outside the facility seeking news about their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)