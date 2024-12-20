Left Menu

Amit Shah's Power-packed Tripura Journey: From NEC Meetings to Bru Camp Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Tripura to chair the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council. The visit includes discussions with regional leaders, a review of financial developments, and a historic visit to the Bru settlement camp. Security is heightened during his trip.

20-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Friday to preside over the 72nd session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), set to begin at Prajna Bhavan. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manik Saha through a social media post.

Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with governors, chief ministers of the region's eight states, and senior officials, will join deliberations on the development roadmap. The meeting aims to address regional priorities.

Aside from the NEC meeting, Shah will hold a bankers' meeting to review financial inclusion and visit the Bru settlement camp. This visit marks the first since the 2018 Bru settlement agreement. Security measures have been intensified in Agartala for Shah's visit.

