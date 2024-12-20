Left Menu

Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety in South Asia

The Indian government expressed concern over increased violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, urging both nations to ensure their safety. Data revealed 2,200 cases in Bangladesh as of December and 112 in Pakistan. Diplomatic interventions and continuous monitoring have been implemented to address the issue.

India has voiced serious concerns regarding the escalating violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan. As of December 8, reported incidents in Bangladesh have soared to 2,200, as stated by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, during a Lok Sabha session.

The statement, supported by data from human rights organizations, highlighted that while violence in Bangladesh has sharply increased over the last three years, a downturn is noted in Pakistan—with 112 incidents compared to last year's 241. India has been actively urging Pakistan to address religious intolerance and ensure minority safety.

Tensions have further strained Indo-Bangladeshi relations, especially following incidents targeting Hindu places of worship. The Indian government has taken diplomatic measures and anticipates Bangladesh to take action to safeguard its minority communities. Continuous monitoring by India's High Commission in Dhaka remains crucial as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

