Left Menu

Kerala Court Imposes Stringent Sentences in Child Abuse Case

A Kerala court sentenced a man and his wife to seven and 10 years imprisonment respectively for abusing and attempting to murder their son in 2013. The boy suffers severe physical and mental impairments due to their actions. The court acknowledged the stepmother's harsh circumstances in its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:17 IST
Kerala Court Imposes Stringent Sentences in Child Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kerala has rendered a significant verdict, sentencing a man and his wife to prison terms for the physical abuse and attempted murder of their child in 2013. The father, Shereef, received a seven-year sentence for grievous hurt, while stepmother Aneesha was handed a 10-year sentence for attempted murder.

The case revolved around the couple's repeated abuse of their then five-year-old son, who was eventually hospitalized with severe injuries, including head trauma, burns, and broken bones. Today, the boy suffers from severe impairments and requires constant care, resembling the developmental stage of a small child.

The prosecution expressed satisfaction with the sentences, although they had initially sought a more severe punishment for Aneesha. The court took into consideration her status as a woman, a mother of five, and her financial hardships. Nonetheless, the sentences were deemed appropriate given the gravity of the crimes committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024