Kerala Court Imposes Stringent Sentences in Child Abuse Case

A court in Kerala has rendered a significant verdict, sentencing a man and his wife to prison terms for the physical abuse and attempted murder of their child in 2013. The father, Shereef, received a seven-year sentence for grievous hurt, while stepmother Aneesha was handed a 10-year sentence for attempted murder.

The case revolved around the couple's repeated abuse of their then five-year-old son, who was eventually hospitalized with severe injuries, including head trauma, burns, and broken bones. Today, the boy suffers from severe impairments and requires constant care, resembling the developmental stage of a small child.

The prosecution expressed satisfaction with the sentences, although they had initially sought a more severe punishment for Aneesha. The court took into consideration her status as a woman, a mother of five, and her financial hardships. Nonetheless, the sentences were deemed appropriate given the gravity of the crimes committed.

