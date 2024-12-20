Kerala Court Imposes Stringent Sentences in Child Abuse Case
A Kerala court sentenced a man and his wife to seven and 10 years imprisonment respectively for abusing and attempting to murder their son in 2013. The boy suffers severe physical and mental impairments due to their actions. The court acknowledged the stepmother's harsh circumstances in its decision.
- Country:
- India
A court in Kerala has rendered a significant verdict, sentencing a man and his wife to prison terms for the physical abuse and attempted murder of their child in 2013. The father, Shereef, received a seven-year sentence for grievous hurt, while stepmother Aneesha was handed a 10-year sentence for attempted murder.
The case revolved around the couple's repeated abuse of their then five-year-old son, who was eventually hospitalized with severe injuries, including head trauma, burns, and broken bones. Today, the boy suffers from severe impairments and requires constant care, resembling the developmental stage of a small child.
The prosecution expressed satisfaction with the sentences, although they had initially sought a more severe punishment for Aneesha. The court took into consideration her status as a woman, a mother of five, and her financial hardships. Nonetheless, the sentences were deemed appropriate given the gravity of the crimes committed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Life Sentence in Assam: Justice Served in Wife's Murder Case
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing live-in partner in 2022
19-year-old sentenced to death for raping, murdering class 4 girl in Bengal; Mamata hails verdict
Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in Odisha Rape Case