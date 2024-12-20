Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Collision Near Rhodes

In a tragic incident off the island of Rhodes, Greece's coastguard recovered the bodies of eight migrants following a collision between their speedboat and a coastguard vessel. The accident occurred as the coastguard pursued the speeding migrant boat.

Authorities report that eighteen people, including two children and three women, were rescued, although eight individuals sustained injuries. Among the injured, a woman was reported to be in severe condition, according to an anonymous coastguard official.

Originating predominantly from Afghanistan, the migrants were sought to enter Greece, often regarded as a primary entry point to Europe from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The incident has led to the arrest of two Turkish nationals on human trafficking charges, further highlighting the ongoing migrant crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)