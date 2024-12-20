Tragic Discovery: Premature Newborn Found on Rooftop
A premature newborn baby's body was found on a rooftop in Delhi's Rohini area. Police received a PCR call and confirmed the discovery in Prem Nagar. An FIR under Section 94 has been filed. Investigations, including checking nearby CCTV footage, are ongoing to identify the accused.
A tragic scene unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as the body of a premature newborn was discovered on a building's terrace in Prem Nagar, authorities reported on Friday.
According to the police, a distressing PCR call at 12:12 p.m. alerted officials at Prem Nagar Police Station to the presence of the newborn's body. Responders at the scene identified the infant as a female.
An initial assessment indicated the child was prematurely born, and her body has been preserved at a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement has registered an FIR under Section 94, and an investigation is underway, with officers reviewing CCTV footage to pinpoint the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
