Tragic Discovery: Premature Newborn Found on Rooftop

A tragic scene unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as the body of a premature newborn was discovered on a building's terrace in Prem Nagar, authorities reported on Friday.

According to the police, a distressing PCR call at 12:12 p.m. alerted officials at Prem Nagar Police Station to the presence of the newborn's body. Responders at the scene identified the infant as a female.

An initial assessment indicated the child was prematurely born, and her body has been preserved at a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement has registered an FIR under Section 94, and an investigation is underway, with officers reviewing CCTV footage to pinpoint the accused.

