Tragic Discovery: Premature Newborn Found on Rooftop

A premature newborn baby's body was found on a rooftop in Delhi's Rohini area. Police received a PCR call and confirmed the discovery in Prem Nagar. An FIR under Section 94 has been filed. Investigations, including checking nearby CCTV footage, are ongoing to identify the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic scene unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as the body of a premature newborn was discovered on a building's terrace in Prem Nagar, authorities reported on Friday.

According to the police, a distressing PCR call at 12:12 p.m. alerted officials at Prem Nagar Police Station to the presence of the newborn's body. Responders at the scene identified the infant as a female.

An initial assessment indicated the child was prematurely born, and her body has been preserved at a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement has registered an FIR under Section 94, and an investigation is underway, with officers reviewing CCTV footage to pinpoint the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

