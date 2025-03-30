CM Reddy Claims First to Initiate Waqf Bill Discussion, Commits to Long-Term Development in Kodangal

At a recent Dawat-E-Iftar event in Kodangal, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted his role as the first to bring the Waqf Bill issue to light in the state, claiming precedence over AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi. "I raised the Waqf Bill issue before Owaisi," declared Reddy, highlighting the Congress party's commitment to opportunities for the Muslim community.

Reddy announced that 25% of MLA funds were sanctioned for Muslim development in the Kodangal constituency, simplifying the process for residents by promising swift action via mere written requests to him. He underscored the commitment stating, "Kodangal's needs are just a signature away."

Additionally, during a district-level preparatory meeting of the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan," Reddy criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's derogatory comments about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, urging investment in Kodangal's growth. He spotlighted Ambedkar's pivotal role in India's social transformation and his revered status across villages.

In a broader political context, Reddy challenged BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao's absenteeism from Assembly sessions, accusing him of avoiding scrutiny and implying opposition maneuvers to destabilize Kodangal. Reddy pledged a decade-long development commitment and assured employment for families affected by industrial land acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)