U.S. Air Strikes Take Out Key ISIS Leader

On Thursday, United States military air strikes successfully eliminated two operatives from the Islamic State, including a prominent leader within the militant organization, as announced by the U.S. Central Command on Friday.

The operation targeted territories in Syria where former control was held by the Assad government and Russia, according to Centcom's statement.

These targeted strikes underscore the ongoing efforts by the U.S. to dismantle and weaken ISIS's operational capabilities within the region.

