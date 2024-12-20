Maharashtra Passes Landmark Prison Reform Bill

The Maharashtra legislative assembly took a significant step toward prison reform on Friday, passing the Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2024. The legislation, based on a model bill from the Centre, signifies a major overhaul aimed at improving the state's correctional services.

Key features include the establishment of new high-security prisons and detention centers, including a multi-story facility in Pune and a finalized plot in Mumbai. The act addresses issues like the unjustified detention of 1,600 bail-granted prisoners due to financial barriers, with plans for special categories of prisons to aid rehabilitation post-release.

In addition to structural reforms, the act introduces technological advancements like biometrics and video conferencing to enhance prison management and inmate safety. Debate ensued on balancing human rights with potential prison privileges, with commitments to avoid excessive comfort for inmates while protecting their rights. Concerns about health infrastructure and overcrowding were also acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)