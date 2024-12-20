Tragedy in Blue Nile: WFP Staff Killed in Sudan Strike
Three World Food Programme staff members were killed in Sudan's Blue Nile region following an aerial strike. The WFP and UN leaders have condemned the attack, urging an investigation. Despite the conflict, the WFP remains committed to providing aid in Sudan.
In a tragic turn of events, three World Food Programme staff lost their lives in a deadly aerial strike in Sudan's Blue Nile state. The attack occurred on Thursday, targeting the WFP compound, as confirmed by the organization on Friday.
The incident has sparked outrage among international leaders. WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain condemned the loss of humanitarian lives as "unconscionable," emphasizing that aid workers must never be targeted. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed his indignation over the killings, demanding justice.
The Sudanese government extended its condolences, pledging to investigate the incident while asserting that the army was not active in the area. Despite the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, and has caused widespread displacement and hunger, the WFP remains steadfast in its mission to deliver essential aid across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WFP
- Sudan
- AerialStrike
- BlueNile
- HumanitarianAid
- UN
- Conflict
- Investigation
- CindyMcCain
- AntonioGuterres
ALSO READ
NICE Greenlights Mounjaro: A Milestone for Britain's Obesity Battle
New Legislation Pushes for Family Unity in U.S. Immigration System
Dymon Asia Capital Expands to Dubai: A New Hedge Fund Hub
Taiwan President Calls for Unity Among Democracies in Guam Visit
UNESCO Honors Japan's Sake Brewing as Cultural Heritage