Tragedy in Blue Nile: WFP Staff Killed in Sudan Strike

In a tragic turn of events, three World Food Programme staff lost their lives in a deadly aerial strike in Sudan's Blue Nile state. The attack occurred on Thursday, targeting the WFP compound, as confirmed by the organization on Friday.

The incident has sparked outrage among international leaders. WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain condemned the loss of humanitarian lives as "unconscionable," emphasizing that aid workers must never be targeted. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed his indignation over the killings, demanding justice.

The Sudanese government extended its condolences, pledging to investigate the incident while asserting that the army was not active in the area. Despite the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, and has caused widespread displacement and hunger, the WFP remains steadfast in its mission to deliver essential aid across the country.

