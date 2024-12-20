Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of Alt News Co-Founder
The Allahabad High Court halted the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair till January 6, following accusations of promoting enmity among religious groups. The court ordered that Zubair not travel abroad, as the case requires further consideration, including the examination of 'separatist activity' allegations.
On Friday, the Allahabad High Court issued a stay on the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair until January 6, concerning charges of inciting enmity among religious groups.
The FIR, originating from a complaint by an associate of Yati Narsinghanand, accuses Zubair of using video edits to provoke violence. A bench observed a prima facie case under certain sections but highlighted the need for further judicial review.
Zubair contested the FIR, arguing his posts were alerting authorities, not inciting violence, and challenged the defamation aspect, noting the public nature of Narsinghanand's videos.
