India's Strategic Leap: Self-Reliance in Defence
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in India's defence production. Through initiatives and partnerships, the country aims to develop advanced technology domestically, reduce imports, and increase its strategic influence globally. The role of the armed forces and women officers is highlighted as key to achieving this vision.
President Droupadi Murmu heralded a new phase of self-reliance in India's defence sector, emphasizing domestic production of technologically advanced equipment.
After awarding the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, she highlighted government initiatives encouraging investment and indigenous manufacturing through Make in India and various policy measures.
Focusing on modernizing conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies, India is strengthening global partnerships and positioning itself as a formidable player in international defence arenas.
