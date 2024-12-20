India's Strategic Leap: Self-Reliance in Defence

President Droupadi Murmu heralded a new phase of self-reliance in India's defence sector, emphasizing domestic production of technologically advanced equipment.

After awarding the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, she highlighted government initiatives encouraging investment and indigenous manufacturing through Make in India and various policy measures.

Focusing on modernizing conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies, India is strengthening global partnerships and positioning itself as a formidable player in international defence arenas.

