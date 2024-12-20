Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Self-Reliance in Defence

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in India's defence production. Through initiatives and partnerships, the country aims to develop advanced technology domestically, reduce imports, and increase its strategic influence globally. The role of the armed forces and women officers is highlighted as key to achieving this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:02 IST
India's Strategic Leap: Self-Reliance in Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu heralded a new phase of self-reliance in India's defence sector, emphasizing domestic production of technologically advanced equipment.

After awarding the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, she highlighted government initiatives encouraging investment and indigenous manufacturing through Make in India and various policy measures.

Focusing on modernizing conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies, India is strengthening global partnerships and positioning itself as a formidable player in international defence arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024