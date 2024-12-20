Left Menu

High Court Orders Probe Into Land Fraud in Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court has directed a probe into land irregularities by Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Lucknow, citing land acquisition beyond permitted limits. The court demanded a report by January 20 and pointed out serious irregularities, involving some Lucknow Development Authority employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:31 IST
High Court Orders Probe Into Land Fraud in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department to launch an investigation into the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited for allegedly acquiring more land than legally allowed and transferring it with the help of employees from Lucknow Development Authority, defrauding the Authority of substantial funds.

The Lucknow bench has set a deadline for January 20 for the vigilance department to present its findings and take action against implicated individuals from both the society and the Authority.

This decision by Justice Rajiv Singh came after a contempt petition by Sunanda Agarwal, although initially no prima facie contempt was found against authority officials. However, the court identified serious issues warranting a vigilance inquiry for public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024