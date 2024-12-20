High Court Orders Probe Into Land Fraud in Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department to launch an investigation into the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited for allegedly acquiring more land than legally allowed and transferring it with the help of employees from Lucknow Development Authority, defrauding the Authority of substantial funds.

The Lucknow bench has set a deadline for January 20 for the vigilance department to present its findings and take action against implicated individuals from both the society and the Authority.

This decision by Justice Rajiv Singh came after a contempt petition by Sunanda Agarwal, although initially no prima facie contempt was found against authority officials. However, the court identified serious issues warranting a vigilance inquiry for public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)