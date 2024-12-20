Job Fraud Foiled: Duo Arrested for Duping Jobseeker
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly defrauding Rs 3 lakh from a jobseeker, promising employment in Azerbaijan. Utilizing CCTV footage and manual inputs, the police apprehended the suspects, who confessed to running a fraudulent job operation. Fake passports and identity cards were seized during the arrest.
Two individuals have been apprehended by police for allegedly defrauding Rs 3 lakh from a jobseeker by promising employment opportunities in Azerbaijan. The arrests were made on Friday, following prompt action on a complaint lodged by Dakshinanchal Kumar, a resident of Vaishali Sector-3, on December 19.
In a swift operation, Kaushambi police utilized CCTV footage and manual leads to capture the suspects from Vaishali. The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, 34, from Delhi's Tughlakabad, and Shah Rukh Khan, 24, from UP's Ayodhya district.
According to ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh, Manish Kumar admitted to running Jai Ambey Enterprises in Vaishali Sector-1, offering fictitious job placements in Gulf countries. The police seized 22 fake passports, identity cards, and other incriminating items during the arrest. Both suspects are now behind bars as investigations continue.
