Delhi Police Crack Armored Cash Heist with Gang Leader's Arrest
The Delhi Police have resolved an armed robbery case involving Rs 18.9 lakh with the arrest of four individuals. A brief encounter led to the arrest of the mastermind, Nishu, injured during apprehension. Police retrieved Rs 4.52 lakh and disclosed the gang's operation methods, targeting hawala operators.
Delhi Police have successfully cracked an armed robbery case involving Rs 18.9 lakh with the arrest of four individuals, a police official reported on Friday. The case breakthrough came after the mastermind was captured, following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained leg injuries.
The robbery occurred on December 10 when two men transporting the cash on a motorcycle were waylaid by men on a stolen bike. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the robbers took the money at gunpoint near Hazrat Nizamuddin.
The suspect, Tarun from Ghaziabad, alongside accomplices Shiva and Vikas, were apprehended. Investigations led to Nishu's capture, wanted in over 25 cases. The gang exploited victims engaged in unregulated hawala transactions and used stolen motorcycles for their operations.
