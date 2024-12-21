Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Armored Cash Heist with Gang Leader's Arrest

The Delhi Police have resolved an armed robbery case involving Rs 18.9 lakh with the arrest of four individuals. A brief encounter led to the arrest of the mastermind, Nishu, injured during apprehension. Police retrieved Rs 4.52 lakh and disclosed the gang's operation methods, targeting hawala operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:50 IST
Delhi Police Crack Armored Cash Heist with Gang Leader's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully cracked an armed robbery case involving Rs 18.9 lakh with the arrest of four individuals, a police official reported on Friday. The case breakthrough came after the mastermind was captured, following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained leg injuries.

The robbery occurred on December 10 when two men transporting the cash on a motorcycle were waylaid by men on a stolen bike. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the robbers took the money at gunpoint near Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The suspect, Tarun from Ghaziabad, alongside accomplices Shiva and Vikas, were apprehended. Investigations led to Nishu's capture, wanted in over 25 cases. The gang exploited victims engaged in unregulated hawala transactions and used stolen motorcycles for their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024