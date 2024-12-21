Left Menu

Guatemala Rescues Children from Controversial Jewish Sect

Guatemalan authorities rescued 160 children from the Lev Tahor sect following allegations of abuse. The operation exposed human trafficking elements like forced marriage. The group, known for strict religious practices, has faced prior accusations. Investigations continue to protect vulnerable minors and hold perpetrators accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 06:23 IST
On Friday, Guatemalan authorities took decisive action by rescuing 160 children and adolescents from the Lev Tahor sect, following grave allegations of child abuse, including rape. The operation, which occurred in Oratorio, southeast of Guatemala City, underscores ongoing concerns about the sect's controversial practices.

Nancy Paiz, a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office Against Human Trafficking, highlighted the existence of human trafficking, forced marriage, and other abuses against minors based on evidence collected. Lev Tahor has faced multiple allegations of kidnapping, child marriage, and physical abuse since its establishment in the 1980s.

Founded in Israel and later settled in Mexico and Guatemala, the sect practices an austere form of Judaism. In recent years, authorities have intervened multiple times, including a 2022 rescue in Mexico. The Jewish Community of Guatemala emphasized the sect's distinctness from mainstream Jewish practices and urged international support to safeguard vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

