Missile from Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv-Jaffa: A New Escalation

Early on Saturday, a missile launched from Yemen evaded Israeli defenses and fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, leading to 14 people sustaining mild injuries, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it targeted a military site in Jaffa. Medical personnel confirmed the injuries were minor, primarily involving shrapnel, and some individuals were hospitalized for treatment.

The incident follows continued aggressions by the Houthis, who have targeted Israel with drones and missiles to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. In response, Israel conducted strikes against Houthi-controlled ports and energy facilities in Yemen on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)