Missile from Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv-Jaffa: A New Escalation

A missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen landed in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, causing minor injuries to 14 individuals. The attack marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Israel retaliating by striking Houthi-held areas in Yemen.

Updated: 21-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:23 IST
Early on Saturday, a missile launched from Yemen evaded Israeli defenses and fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, leading to 14 people sustaining mild injuries, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it targeted a military site in Jaffa. Medical personnel confirmed the injuries were minor, primarily involving shrapnel, and some individuals were hospitalized for treatment.

The incident follows continued aggressions by the Houthis, who have targeted Israel with drones and missiles to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. In response, Israel conducted strikes against Houthi-controlled ports and energy facilities in Yemen on Thursday.

