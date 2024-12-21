False Alarm: Telecom Workers Mistaken for Spies at Sanjay Raut's Residence

A tense situation unfolded at Sanjay Raut's bungalow when four men were apprehended by police on suspicion of conducting a reconnaissance. However, the investigation revealed they were merely employees of a telecom service company.

The individuals, associated with Insta ICT Solution, were performing network tests in the area, leading to their brief detainment. This occurred after they aroused suspicions while stationed near Raut's residence.

The confusion began when two men arrived on a motorcycle and lingered outside the bungalow, prompting an alert to local authorities and a swift police response, resolving the misunderstanding.

