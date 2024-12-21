Left Menu

False Alarm: Telecom Workers Mistaken for Spies at Sanjay Raut's Residence

Police interrogated four individuals outside Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow, suspecting surveillance activity. They were released after it was confirmed they were telecom workers from Insta ICT Solution testing networks. The incident was reported by Raut's brother after two men on a motorcycle appeared suspicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:48 IST
False Alarm: Telecom Workers Mistaken for Spies at Sanjay Raut's Residence
investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded at Sanjay Raut's bungalow when four men were apprehended by police on suspicion of conducting a reconnaissance. However, the investigation revealed they were merely employees of a telecom service company.

The individuals, associated with Insta ICT Solution, were performing network tests in the area, leading to their brief detainment. This occurred after they aroused suspicions while stationed near Raut's residence.

The confusion began when two men arrived on a motorcycle and lingered outside the bungalow, prompting an alert to local authorities and a swift police response, resolving the misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024