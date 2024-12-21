Parcel Blast Shatters Peace in Ahmedabad: A Web of Revenge

An explosive package delivered to a residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning resulted in injuries to two individuals, sparking a police investigation into a revenge dispute.

The incident occurred in the Sabarmati area, implicating Baldev Sukhadia's household. The suspect, Gaurav Gadhavi, who was also injured, has been arrested.

Authorities are exploring the device's intricacies, finding it remotely controlled, with an electronic circuit and blades discovered. A bomb disposal and forensic team are examining the site thoroughly.

