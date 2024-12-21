Left Menu

Parcel Blast Shatters Peace in Ahmedabad: A Web of Revenge

An explosive parcel delivered in Ahmedabad injured two people, including the courier, leading to an arrest. The incident, involving a dispute with the Sukhadia family, prompted a police investigation, revealing it was a revenge plot. An electronic circuit, battery, and blades were found at the scene.

Updated: 21-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:00 IST
Parcel Blast Shatters Peace in Ahmedabad: A Web of Revenge
An explosive package delivered to a residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning resulted in injuries to two individuals, sparking a police investigation into a revenge dispute.

The incident occurred in the Sabarmati area, implicating Baldev Sukhadia's household. The suspect, Gaurav Gadhavi, who was also injured, has been arrested.

Authorities are exploring the device's intricacies, finding it remotely controlled, with an electronic circuit and blades discovered. A bomb disposal and forensic team are examining the site thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

