Bihar Government Seizes Bettiah Raj Lands: A Historic Takeover

The Bihar government is on the verge of a significant land acquisition, taking full control over 15,358 acres belonging to the former Bettiah Raj estate. The official gazette for the 'Vesting of Bettiah Raj Properties Act—2024' marks a historical shift in land management policy in the state.

The Act follows a legislative bill passed recently, empowering the state to manage these properties, previously under the care of the Court of Wards. This development is expected to pave the way for infrastructural projects, signaling potential urban growth in areas like West Champaran.

With the gazette notice, all disputes and encumbrances related to the estate will cease, ending years of legal battles. Bettiah Raj lands will now be part of the government's assets, available for urban and industrial development projects, reshaping the region's economic landscape.

