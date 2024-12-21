Left Menu

Beacon Scandal in Thane: Government Employee's Car Seized

A government employee's car was seized for improper use of an amber beacon amidst an assault incident against Marathi-speaking neighbors in Thane. The conflict, which escalated into a legislative uproar, highlighted misuse of government representation. The implicated employee and associates were fined and arrested.

A Maharashtra government employee's vehicle was confiscated for unauthorized use of an amber beacon after an altercation involving Marathi-speaking neighbors in Thane. The incident, which arose from a minor dispute, saw tensions escalate into a significant issue in the state legislature.

On December 18, Akhilesh Shukla, 48, an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, reportedly engaged in an assault over a petty argument within his residential complex. Videos of the brawl sparked outrage due to the targeted insult towards Marathi-speaking residents.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul stated that Shukla was fined Rs 9,500 for beacon misuse and insurance violations. Authorities seized his car after further inspection. Meanwhile, police have apprehended Shukla and two associates, while eight more individuals remain at large.

