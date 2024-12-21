Left Menu

Sri Lanka and China's Diplomatic Tango: A BRI Focus

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to visit China in January following discussions with Chinese officials. This visit highlights Sri Lanka's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, despite India's opposition to the project, due to concerns over sovereignty and financial sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:47 IST
Sri Lanka and China's Diplomatic Tango: A BRI Focus
President
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has confirmed an upcoming official trip to China in mid-January. The announcement follows his recent visit to India, marking his first overseas trip since taking office last September.

During meetings with Chinese Vice-Chairwoman Qin Boyong, both sides underscored their commitment to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and development across Asia, Europe, and beyond, yet faces criticism from nations including India, which opposes the project's potential sovereignty and financial implications.

Following discussions in Colombo, preparations for Dissanayake's scheduled trip to Beijing are underway. China pledged ongoing support for Sri Lanka, particularly in restructuring its international debt, reinforcing the deepening ties between the two nations amidst geopolitical tensions surrounding the BRI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024