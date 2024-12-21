Sri Lanka and China's Diplomatic Tango: A BRI Focus

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has confirmed an upcoming official trip to China in mid-January. The announcement follows his recent visit to India, marking his first overseas trip since taking office last September.

During meetings with Chinese Vice-Chairwoman Qin Boyong, both sides underscored their commitment to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and development across Asia, Europe, and beyond, yet faces criticism from nations including India, which opposes the project's potential sovereignty and financial implications.

Following discussions in Colombo, preparations for Dissanayake's scheduled trip to Beijing are underway. China pledged ongoing support for Sri Lanka, particularly in restructuring its international debt, reinforcing the deepening ties between the two nations amidst geopolitical tensions surrounding the BRI.

(With inputs from agencies.)