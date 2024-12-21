Security Breach: Vice President Dhankhar's Convoy Disrupted
A security protocol breach occurred in Sirsa as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's convoy was intersected by another VIP carcade. The incident took place while Dhankhar was returning to the Sirsa helipad after paying tribute to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A security protocol breach involving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was reported in Haryana's Sirsa on Saturday. Sources indicate that his convoy was interrupted by another VIP carcade, a violation of standard protocol.
The incident occurred during the vice president's return journey to the Sirsa helipad from Chautala village. Under typical security protocols, no other VIP carcade is permitted on the vice president's route.
Vice President Dhankhar visited Sirsa to pay his respects to the late Om Prakash Chautala, former chief minister of Haryana, who passed away on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers Delhi march: Haryana bans mobile internet, bulk SMS in several villages of Ambala district from Dec 6 to Dec 9.
Farmers' march: Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS service in 11 village of Ambala
Union Cabinet gives nod to 26.46-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro to enhance connectivity to Haryana: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Haryana, SSCB dominate on opening day at Senior National Wrestling Championships
650 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways fleet