Security Breach: Vice President Dhankhar's Convoy Disrupted

A security protocol breach occurred in Sirsa as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's convoy was intersected by another VIP carcade. The incident took place while Dhankhar was returning to the Sirsa helipad after paying tribute to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A security protocol breach involving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was reported in Haryana's Sirsa on Saturday. Sources indicate that his convoy was interrupted by another VIP carcade, a violation of standard protocol.

The incident occurred during the vice president's return journey to the Sirsa helipad from Chautala village. Under typical security protocols, no other VIP carcade is permitted on the vice president's route.

Vice President Dhankhar visited Sirsa to pay his respects to the late Om Prakash Chautala, former chief minister of Haryana, who passed away on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

