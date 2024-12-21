Justice and Accountability: The Battle for Beed

In Beed, an escalating atmosphere of fear has captured public attention, with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at the helm, assuring justice for the family of the late sarpanch Subhash Deshmukh, whose tragic murder remains unresolved.

Amidst rising tensions, Pawar met with the family of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani. Suryawanshi allegedly died in police custody under contentious circumstances after being arrested in connection to violence ignited by the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Responding to public unrest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a comprehensive judicial inquiry into the sarpanch's murder and Suryawanshi's death. Financial compensations and administrative changes, including the transfer of Beed's police superintendent, have been implemented. Yet, Pawar insists on more substantial government accountability and justice.

