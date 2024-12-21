Left Menu

Justice and Accountability: The Battle for Beed

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar criticizes the atmosphere of fear in Beed, promising justice for the family of murdered sarpanch Subhash Deshmukh. Amid rising tensions, Pawar calls for collective opposition action and denounces inadequate government responses, urging further accountability in recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:40 IST
Justice and Accountability: The Battle for Beed
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In Beed, an escalating atmosphere of fear has captured public attention, with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at the helm, assuring justice for the family of the late sarpanch Subhash Deshmukh, whose tragic murder remains unresolved.

Amidst rising tensions, Pawar met with the family of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani. Suryawanshi allegedly died in police custody under contentious circumstances after being arrested in connection to violence ignited by the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Responding to public unrest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a comprehensive judicial inquiry into the sarpanch's murder and Suryawanshi's death. Financial compensations and administrative changes, including the transfer of Beed's police superintendent, have been implemented. Yet, Pawar insists on more substantial government accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024