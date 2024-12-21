Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced in Ballia Rape Case

A court in Ballia has sentenced Arpit Patel to 25 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021. The court's decision came after evaluating all arguments. Patel was charged based on the girl's father's complaint under the POCSO Act, and a chargesheet was subsequently filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:57 IST
A court in Ballia has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing Arpit Patel to 25 years of imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl, affirming a three-year-old case.

In a decisive ruling, Additional District Judge Pratham Kant found Patel guilty and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000. This conviction follows comprehensive arguments heard from all parties involved.

The crime, which took place on March 13, 2021, was reported by the victim's father, leading to Patel's charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police investigation culminated in a chargesheet solidifying Patel's accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

