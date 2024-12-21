Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea in Bail Case of Tamil Nadu Minister

The Supreme Court denied a review request to overturn bail for Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam. The court upheld its original September 26 decision. The review plea was filed by a complainant, with further allegations against Balaji ongoing.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a review of its order that granted bail to Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scam.

The bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, also declined to conduct an open hearing on the review petition, labeling the call for an oral hearing as without merit. They found no apparent error in their original September decision.

On December 17, the bench highlighted that a related recall application is still under consideration. The court scrutinizes allegations, querying the reason behind Balaji's ministerial appointment post-bail, an issue drawing criticism as more related witnesses, primarily public officials, step forward. Balaji, facing a lengthy probe by the Enforcement Directorate since his arrest, contends with serious accusations of corruption during his previous tenure.

