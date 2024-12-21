Left Menu

Indian Links to Bangladesh's Enforced Disappearances Unveiled

A Bangladeshi inquiry commission suggested India's involvement in enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina's regime. The commission, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, urged Bangladesh's ministries to identify any citizens incarcerated in India. They reported over 3,500 disappearances, with intelligence hints of detainee exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An inquiry commission in Bangladesh has alleged India's involvement in enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina's regime, state news agency BSS reported.

The five-member commission, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, has urged Bangladesh's Foreign and Home Ministries to identify any citizens who might be detained in India.

Intelligence reports indicated prisoner exchanges between the countries. With over 3,500 disappearances estimated, the situation reflects on Hasina, who fled to India amid anti-government protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

