Indian Links to Bangladesh's Enforced Disappearances Unveiled

An inquiry commission in Bangladesh has alleged India's involvement in enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina's regime, state news agency BSS reported.

The five-member commission, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, has urged Bangladesh's Foreign and Home Ministries to identify any citizens who might be detained in India.

Intelligence reports indicated prisoner exchanges between the countries. With over 3,500 disappearances estimated, the situation reflects on Hasina, who fled to India amid anti-government protests.

