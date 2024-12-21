Left Menu

Parliament Scuffle: When Politics Turns Physical

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is set to record statements of two injured MPs involved in a recent Parliament scuffle. The incident led to an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over alleged physical assault. Investigations include accessing CCTV footage and possibly recreating the incident scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:24 IST
Parliament Scuffle: When Politics Turns Physical
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is preparing to record the testimonies of two hospitalized Members of Parliament, admitted to RML hospital, by December 23, according to sources.

The MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were injured following a confrontation between opposition and BJP MPs at the Parliament complex. An FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi at Parliament Street Police Station after a complaint from the BJP, accusing him of physical assault and incitement.

A dedicated police team, led by a Deputy Commissioner, is currently examining the case. Investigators plan to review the medical conditions of the MPs on Sunday and may visit the hospital on Monday for their statements. They are also seeking CCTV footage from the Parliament secretariat and may recreate the crime scene if necessary. Meanwhile, the Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations, claiming that its MPs physically manhandled Gandhi and Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024