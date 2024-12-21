Parliament Scuffle: When Politics Turns Physical

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is preparing to record the testimonies of two hospitalized Members of Parliament, admitted to RML hospital, by December 23, according to sources.

The MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were injured following a confrontation between opposition and BJP MPs at the Parliament complex. An FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi at Parliament Street Police Station after a complaint from the BJP, accusing him of physical assault and incitement.

A dedicated police team, led by a Deputy Commissioner, is currently examining the case. Investigators plan to review the medical conditions of the MPs on Sunday and may visit the hospital on Monday for their statements. They are also seeking CCTV footage from the Parliament secretariat and may recreate the crime scene if necessary. Meanwhile, the Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations, claiming that its MPs physically manhandled Gandhi and Kharge.

