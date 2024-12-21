Pope Francis' Health Precaution Ahead of Holy Jubilee
Pope Francis, turning 88 and recovering from a cold, will lead Sunday's Angelus prayer from his residence as a precaution. The decision considers cold weather and his commitments during Christmas week. Francis, who faces intense days ahead, prepares to inaugurate the Holy Jubilee on Christmas Eve.
Pope Francis, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday, will conduct the regular Sunday Angelus prayer from his residence due to a lingering cold, according to the Vatican. This precautionary measure accounts for the cold weather in Rome and his packed schedule in the upcoming Christmas week.
Despite his cold, the Pope successfully delivered his annual Christmas address to cardinals, though he expressed discomfort with the illness during a previous audience. On Sunday, the Angelus will be hosted from the chapel of the Vatican's Santa Marta quarters, where Pope Francis resides, instead of overlooking St. Peter's Square.
The Pope, having faced health issues in recent years, cancelled a trip to the COP28 climate meeting last year due to flu. His schedule remains intense with the Holy Year Jubilee starting on Christmas Eve. He will open the bronze door of St. Peter's Basilica, a significant event expected to draw millions to the Vatican.
(With inputs from agencies.)
