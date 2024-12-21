Left Menu

Mapping the Future: Shah's Push for Border and Resource Analysis

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to map demographic data along the India-Myanmar border to improve boundary fencing and reduce infiltration. He highlighted the importance of mapping mineral reserves in the Northeast and using space technology for forest development and flood mapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:00 IST
Mapping the Future: Shah's Push for Border and Resource Analysis
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the urgent need for mapping demographic data along the India-Myanmar border to bolster boundary security and curb infiltration issues. The focus was placed on Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur areas where accurate data could assist in efficient border fencing.

During the 12th NESAC meeting, Shah proposed that extensive surveys be conducted in these border sectors. He advocated for leveraging space technology to facilitate progress in the region, underlining its role in mapping resources such as minerals, oil, and coal. The aim is to tap into financial benefits through resource royalties.

The Home Minister emphasized expanding the use of space technology in forest area development and disaster mapping, including floods. He praised NESAC's achievements and urged more initiatives in collaboration with state governments to foster science education and encourage interest in space technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024