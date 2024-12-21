Mapping the Future: Shah's Push for Border and Resource Analysis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the urgent need for mapping demographic data along the India-Myanmar border to bolster boundary security and curb infiltration issues. The focus was placed on Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur areas where accurate data could assist in efficient border fencing.

During the 12th NESAC meeting, Shah proposed that extensive surveys be conducted in these border sectors. He advocated for leveraging space technology to facilitate progress in the region, underlining its role in mapping resources such as minerals, oil, and coal. The aim is to tap into financial benefits through resource royalties.

The Home Minister emphasized expanding the use of space technology in forest area development and disaster mapping, including floods. He praised NESAC's achievements and urged more initiatives in collaboration with state governments to foster science education and encourage interest in space technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)