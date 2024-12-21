Amit Shah and Tripura Leaders Forge Path for Indigenous Empowerment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a pivotal meeting with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Saturday to tackle the concerns of the state's indigenous populace, as confirmed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

During his two-day tour to Tripura, Shah attended the 72nd plenary of the North East Council. This meeting marks the first interaction since the Tiprasa Accord's signing between the Tipra Motha, Tripura's ruling party in the TTAADC, the state government, and the central government in March.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the participation of BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, state ministers, and prominent leaders. They explored strategies to advance and empower the indigenous communities further. Notably, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma emphasized the meeting's focus on accelerating solutions for the Tiprasa populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)