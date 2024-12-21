Left Menu

Amit Shah and Tripura Leaders Forge Path for Indigenous Empowerment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Tripura, held a crucial meeting with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to address issues faced by indigenous people in the state. Chief Minister Manik Saha and other prominent officials were also present, discussing progress on the Tiprasa Accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:34 IST
Amit Shah and Tripura Leaders Forge Path for Indigenous Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a pivotal meeting with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Saturday to tackle the concerns of the state's indigenous populace, as confirmed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

During his two-day tour to Tripura, Shah attended the 72nd plenary of the North East Council. This meeting marks the first interaction since the Tiprasa Accord's signing between the Tipra Motha, Tripura's ruling party in the TTAADC, the state government, and the central government in March.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the participation of BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, state ministers, and prominent leaders. They explored strategies to advance and empower the indigenous communities further. Notably, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma emphasized the meeting's focus on accelerating solutions for the Tiprasa populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024