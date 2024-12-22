Pope Condemns Israeli Airstrikes, Reignites Gaza Genocide Debate
Pope Francis criticized Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, referring to them as cruel and raising questions about potential genocide. In response, Israeli officials defended their actions, accusing Hamas of endangering civilians. The conflict has drawn sharp international attention, with significant casualties on both sides.
Pope Francis has once again come forward to criticize Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, cautioning the global community to examine the situation through the lens of potential genocide, a move met with rebuke from Israeli officials.
The pontiff's statements drew a strong response from Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, who regarded them as a 'trivialisation' of genocide, prompting a tense exchange over the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
While the Vatican remains concerned about civilian casualties, Israel asserts its defensive standpoint against Hamas militants, emphasizing efforts to minimize harm to innocents amidst the high-stakes Gazan conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
