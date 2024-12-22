Pope Condemns Israeli Airstrikes, Reignites Gaza Genocide Debate

Pope Francis has once again come forward to criticize Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, cautioning the global community to examine the situation through the lens of potential genocide, a move met with rebuke from Israeli officials.

The pontiff's statements drew a strong response from Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, who regarded them as a 'trivialisation' of genocide, prompting a tense exchange over the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

While the Vatican remains concerned about civilian casualties, Israel asserts its defensive standpoint against Hamas militants, emphasizing efforts to minimize harm to innocents amidst the high-stakes Gazan conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)