Left Menu

Pope Condemns Israeli Airstrikes, Reignites Gaza Genocide Debate

Pope Francis criticized Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, referring to them as cruel and raising questions about potential genocide. In response, Israeli officials defended their actions, accusing Hamas of endangering civilians. The conflict has drawn sharp international attention, with significant casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 02:45 IST
Pope Condemns Israeli Airstrikes, Reignites Gaza Genocide Debate
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has once again come forward to criticize Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, cautioning the global community to examine the situation through the lens of potential genocide, a move met with rebuke from Israeli officials.

The pontiff's statements drew a strong response from Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, who regarded them as a 'trivialisation' of genocide, prompting a tense exchange over the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

While the Vatican remains concerned about civilian casualties, Israel asserts its defensive standpoint against Hamas militants, emphasizing efforts to minimize harm to innocents amidst the high-stakes Gazan conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024