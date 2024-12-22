International Drug Syndicate Bust: Ketamine Trafficking Foiled
The Narcotics Control Bureau in Ahmedabad dismantled an international drug syndicate, arresting four, including three Nigerians, for trafficking ketamine. The operation spanned multiple Indian states and uncovered links to US-based trafficking activities. The investigation continues as the NCB probes further into the source of the contraband.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Ahmedabad has successfully dismantled an international drug syndicate, marking a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking. The agency's recent operation led to the seizure of two kilograms of ketamine and the arrest of four individuals, including three Nigerian nationals, involved in the illegal trade.
The NCB detailed that the accused planned to smuggle ketamine, a highly sought-after substance in the US, through courier parcels from India. This particular drug is known for its use as a 'date rape' drug, making the crackdown even more critical.
The investigation began on December 3 when intelligence revealed the smuggling activities involving ketamine concealed in spice packets destined for the US. The NCB's operation spanned across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, ultimately leading to the December 8 arrest of Adnan Furniturewala. Further probes linked the operation to a Nigerian syndicate in Delhi, resulting in the December 18 capture of Emmanuel Ifanyi Nwaobiora and his associates. The NCB continues to investigate the source of the contraband.
