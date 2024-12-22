Ukraine's Air Defenses Stand Strong Against Russian Drone Offensive

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 52 of 103 drones launched by Russia, according to military sources released on Sunday.

The defense report indicated some confusion as 44 drones went unaccounted for, highlighting the intense nature of the current conflict and defense challenges.

Adding to the complexity, one drone reportedly exited Ukraine's territory, making its way to Belarus, leaving questions about future defensive strategies and international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)