Ukraine's Air Defenses Stand Strong Against Russian Drone Offensive

Ukraine's military reported that it successfully intercepted 52 out of 103 Russian drones launched overnight. However, the military lost track of 44 drones, and another reportedly departed Ukraine's territory to Belarus, underscoring ongoing tensions and challenges in defense operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 52 of 103 drones launched by Russia, according to military sources released on Sunday.

The defense report indicated some confusion as 44 drones went unaccounted for, highlighting the intense nature of the current conflict and defense challenges.

Adding to the complexity, one drone reportedly exited Ukraine's territory, making its way to Belarus, leaving questions about future defensive strategies and international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

