Modi's Rozgar Mela: Job Bonanza for Thousands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits across various central government departments through videoconferencing. This initiative, known as Rozgar Mela, highlights the government’s dedication to employment generation, offering new opportunities for youth in 45 locations nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:14 IST
In an unprecedented step towards boosting employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits. The event, titled Rozgar Mela, underscores the government's commitment to prioritizing job creation as a central agenda.

The mass recruitment drive will encompass recruits from diverse regions, who will join various central government ministries and departments. This includes the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, and more, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Rozgar Mela is scheduled to transpire via videoconferencing, starting at 10:30 am, with Modi addressing the participants. Spanning 45 locations nationwide, this initiative aims to empower youth by providing them meaningful opportunities for engagement in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

