Amit Shah Criticizes Left Rule in Tripura, Highlights BJP's Development Achievements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticized the Left parties for their 35-year rule which he claims rendered Tripura a backward state. He emphasized that progress only began after the BJP gained control in 2018.

Speaking at a public meeting, Shah outlined the stark differences in development metrics since the BJP's ascendancy, including a significant increase in access to piped drinking water and reduced school dropout rates. He praised the rehabilitation of 40,000 displaced Bru tribals as a major accomplishment.

Amit Shah also highlighted that the previous communist regime failed to improve living conditions, leaving many without basic necessities, a situation he claims has been rectified with initiatives to provide free treatment, food, and utilities under BJP leadership.

