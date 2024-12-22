Amit Shah Criticizes Left Rule in Tripura, Highlights BJP's Development Achievements
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Left parties for keeping Tripura as a backward state during their 35-year rule. He highlighted how the state has progressed since the BJP assumed power in 2018, focusing on improvements in water access, education, and rehabilitation of Bru tribals.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticized the Left parties for their 35-year rule which he claims rendered Tripura a backward state. He emphasized that progress only began after the BJP gained control in 2018.
Speaking at a public meeting, Shah outlined the stark differences in development metrics since the BJP's ascendancy, including a significant increase in access to piped drinking water and reduced school dropout rates. He praised the rehabilitation of 40,000 displaced Bru tribals as a major accomplishment.
Amit Shah also highlighted that the previous communist regime failed to improve living conditions, leaving many without basic necessities, a situation he claims has been rectified with initiatives to provide free treatment, food, and utilities under BJP leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many of them reformers in their own right, to carry out his reform plans
Call for Agricultural Reforms: Farmers Push for Economic Relief in Pre-Budget Meeting
Naidu Criticizes Past Power Deals, Vows Reform in Andhra Pradesh
Farmers Call for Major Tax Reforms and Support in Upcoming Union Budget
Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services