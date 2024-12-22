Tragic Shootout in Annamayya District: A Fatal Encounter

In a shocking turn of events, one individual lost their life and another suffered injuries in a suspected shootout in Annamayya district, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

The victims, Hanumanthu (45) and Ramana (30), had reportedly informed their families about being shot at early morning near Rayachoti. Both men, engaged in collecting and selling goods, were targeted while on their way to Madhavaram village.

After initially seeking treatment at a local hospital, Hanumanthu sadly succumbed to his injuries at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa. Authorities have launched an investigation, with suspicions pointing towards the usage of pellet guns, common among hunters in the region.

