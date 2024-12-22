Gaza's Last Fight: Hospital Faces Imminent Closure Amid Siege

In a dire turn of events, Israel has ordered the closure and evacuation of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza. This facility is one of the last hospitals still partially functioning in the region under siege.

Husam Abu Safiya, the head of the hospital, expressed concerns over the feasibility of evacuating nearly 400 patients, including newborns reliant on medical equipment, due to a severe shortage of ambulances and under the threat of bombardment.

The situation highlights the escalating crisis in northern Gaza as Israeli forces continue operations, targeting Hamas militants amid accusations of creating a buffer zone, a claim Israel denies. This has further complicated efforts to reach a ceasefire in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)