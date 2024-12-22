Left Menu

Gaza's Last Fight: Hospital Faces Imminent Closure Amid Siege

The Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza is ordered to close amidst a siege, sparking safety concerns for 400 civilians inside, including vulnerable patients. The Israeli military pushes this evacuation as part of its larger operation to prevent militant regrouping, with ongoing strikes exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dire turn of events, Israel has ordered the closure and evacuation of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza. This facility is one of the last hospitals still partially functioning in the region under siege.

Husam Abu Safiya, the head of the hospital, expressed concerns over the feasibility of evacuating nearly 400 patients, including newborns reliant on medical equipment, due to a severe shortage of ambulances and under the threat of bombardment.

The situation highlights the escalating crisis in northern Gaza as Israeli forces continue operations, targeting Hamas militants amid accusations of creating a buffer zone, a claim Israel denies. This has further complicated efforts to reach a ceasefire in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

